About 50 gather in Lincoln to protest coronavirus-related restrictions

Despite news that directed health measures in Lincoln will ease up in ten days, a group gathered outside the capitol protesting restrictions.

This is something happening today all across the country, as people grow weary of the shutdown orders.

While larger cities like New York City, Chicago and Raleigh saw thousands of protesters, about 50 people rallied Friday afternoon in Lincoln.

They held signs promoting opening businesses back up and getting rid of directed health measures.

One protester, Fanchon Blythe said she owns a nail salon that's been forced to close, putting her and her coworkers in financial stress.

"If big stores like Walmart can stay open, Sam's Club, Costco, Scheels never closed," Blythe said. "If all those big stores stayed open and did social distancing we can do it too."

Another protester owns a wedding venue.

"I will not be shoved and have my business ruined," Susan Coffey said. "I can't open my doors, I'm being mandated and who is going to pay my rent?"

Both women said those who feel unsafe going out in public should feel free to quarantine while everyone else should be able to do what they want.

There was one protester, Judy King, there to support stay-at-home measures.

King said she was standing up for the workers at meat packing plants who are still having to work in close quarters.

"Somebody has to stand up for them," King said.

The Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol had a presence at the rally. They said everyone remained peaceful.