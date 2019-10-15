LSO responds to head-on crash on Highway 2

The Lancaster County Sheriff and emergency crews responded to a head-on crash which occurred on Highway 2 and 120th Street at around 8:24 p.m.

According to a reporter on the scene, two cars appear to be hit head on. It is currently not clear how they ended up in the west-bound lanes.

Officials are currently diverting traffic at 120th and Hwy 2. East-bound lanes are currently closed, however west-bound lanes remain open.

Benet Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are currently on the scene.

One medic unit going towards Lincoln drove away from the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.