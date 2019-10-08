Accident injures drivers, kills cattle

Officials have released more information about the accident that shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 81 near Madison for about 4 hours Monday evening.

According to a news release, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison PD, Madison Fire and Rescue and Nebraska State patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Main Street and Hwy 81 near Madison around 4 p.m.

The release said a 1997 Chevy Cavalier driven by a 56-year-old Norfolk women was struck by a 2007 Kenworth driven by a 34-year-old man, from South Dakota, hauling a full load of cattle.

After contact the car spun into the west ditch where it came to a rest. The semi then overturned on to the driver's side and slid approximately 150 feet further down the road.

The driver of the Cavalier was taken to Faith Regional Emergency Room with minor injuries and the driver of the semi refused treatment.

Both driver's were wearing their seat belts.

Two cattle were killed in the accident and the south bound lanes of Hwy 81 were closed for approximately four hours while crews worked to extract the cattle and right the semi.

The sheriff's office said multiple area farmers and cattlemen helped in the extraction of the cattle by offering their time and equipment.