Grain truck accident shuts down highway

According to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving a grain truck. It happened on Highway 77 and County Road F, about five miles north of Ceresco.

Both vehicles were heading north on Highway 77. The grain truck had just turned off County Road F, when a green pickup truck hit the back.

Both male drivers were sent to the hospital, with the pickup driver taken to a Lincoln hospital in serious condition.

Northbound 77 is still shutdown. Tons of grain are currently being cleaned up on the highway.