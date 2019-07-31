Accident in York County closes westbound lanes of I-80

An accident on Interstate 80 has closed the westbound lanes near Henderson in York County, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

An accident on Interstate 80 has closed the westbound lanes near York, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. (Photo Courtesy NSP)

The details of the crash are limited, but the interstate is closed westbound at Mile Marker 348.

According to Nebraska 511, I-80 is closed between exit 353, five miles west of york, and Exit 342, 10 miles east of Aurora.

A viewer told 1011 NOW that she saw an animal trailer accident west of the scene that slowed traffic before another crash took place behind her.

Avoid the area.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

