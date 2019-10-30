At least four people taken to the hospital after early-morning crash

At least four people were transported to the hospital after a crash in central Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews on scene of a single-vehicle accident at 26th and Holdrege in Lincoln. (Source: KOLN)

According to police, a car hit a light pole near 26th and Holdrege just before 1:00 a.m.

LPD Captain Jake Dilsaver said at least four people were transported to the hospital following the crash. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the driver is being investigated for a possible DUI.

