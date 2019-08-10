Two car crash causes traffic congestion on Old Cheney Rd. near S. 70th

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a truck near S. 70th Street and Old Cheney Road.

The call came in as a rescue alarm around 6:30 Saturday evening.

Police are directing and rerouting traffic on Old Cheney Road.

One vehicle appears to have hit a fence as a result of the crash.

10/11 has a reporter on scene who is working to get more information about the accident. We will update this story as more information becomes available.