Accused murder suspects make court appearances in Imperial, Neb.

It was near a full courtroom as a Colorado man and a Utah woman accused of murdering an Imperial woman in November appeared before a judge in Chase County Court. A third suspect accused to be an accessory to the crime was also in court Wednesday.

Keona Carter and Kevin German made their first courtroom appearance in Chase County. Judge Edward Steenburg presided over their arraignments after they waived extradition in Larimer County, Colorado.

They are accused of killing 22-year-old Annika Swanson between Nov 12 and Nov 21. Arlan Wine is the Chase County Attorney and insisted on no bond for the two murder suspects.

24-year-old Kevin German was first in the courtroom. He’s charged with felony first degree murder and kidnapping. If convicted he could get life in prison or the death penalty.

Keona Carter also faces the same charges. Her attorney, Bob Lindemeier, asked for her $1-million bond to be reduced. Judge denied the bond reduction

And 43-year-old Russel Mann is the third suspect tied to this case. He’s accused of felony accessory to the kidnapping of Swanson and Eve Ambrosek. His conviction could end with 20 years in prison.

Eve Ambrosek is a name that we’ll be hearing throughout this case. She’s the woman that was found alive in November and led to the discovery of Swanson’s body in a pasture here in Chase County.

All three suspects are due back in court on January 10th.

