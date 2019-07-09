Ace Hardware donates hundreds of fans to The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army's fan drive is now in it's second month and Tuesday they are getting a sizable donation.

The Westlake Ace Hardware is donating nearly 300 fans to The Salvation Army. It will go directly to their fan drive campaign that runs throughout the summer.

The Salvation Army says they've seen a lot of need for the program so far in the recent weeks.

In June, they ran out of all the fans they had in stock. They say this donation will go a long way to help them continue their work.

"We don't have a bank account large enough to be able to buy all these. This is really the generosity and kindness of people all across Lincoln," Major Mark Anderson said.

"It's a big deal because this isn't about The Salvation Army giving, this is about Lincoln giving, Lancaster county, people coming together and saying there's a need and I want to meet it," Anderson said.

With summer in full swing The Salvation Army's work for distributing fans is far from over. The fans are also useful year-round for drying out homes of residents that were affected by flooding.

If you have a serious need for a fan or for more information you can contact the Salvation Army Office at 402-474-6263 and 2625 Potter Street in Lincoln.