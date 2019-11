The Clay County Emergency Manager posted on Facebook that Isiah Wall, the 12-year-old boy subject to an Endangered Missing Advisory, has been found.

The post came in just after midnight Tuesday saying firefighters had located him.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday night, the Nebraska State Patrol issued the following EMA to locate Wall, who was last known to be at his residence in Trumbull Monday. Wall's mother states he has autism.

