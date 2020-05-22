Adams County suffers severe flood damage to roads

Adams County has received substantial rain throughout the southern portion of the County. Unofficially it was reported of nearly 8" north of the Bladen area at the County Line. Holstein reported 6" of Rain.

Holstein Fire Department sandbagged a residential home and a sewer riser. No damage has been reported to structures.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, it was suggested to Adams County Nebraska Emergency Management that the Ayr Campground in South Adams County evacuate the campers and close until further notice. With the assistance of the Hastings Rural Fire department, ACNEM evacuated nearly 25 campers, some of which had to be pulled out with heavy equipment.

The Little Blue River crossing at Pony Express and Crystal Lake has gone over its banks around 6:30 p.m. and continues to rise.

Reports from Dawn Miller, Superintendent of Adams County Roads stated the following:

All County Roads from Kearney County West, Webster County to the South to 12th Street to the North to Highway 281 to the East has been damaged with some roads impassable.

There are numerous roads with water crossing the roadways and severe surface damage across many of the roads,

The Adams County Road crews continue to work at placing barricades warning of road closures, however the damaged roads exceed their inventory of barricades. Please use caution on all roads South of 12th Street. Officials advise people look for flags on the shoulders that also indicate damaged areas where water has crossed, causing surface damage and erosion.

Officials said to not Drive around Barricades.

Water is expected to rise through Saturday, with more rain possible, up to an inch or greater according to the NWS in Hastings.

The Little Blue is expected to crest overnight and continue flooding downstream towards Deweese Nebraska to the East. Adams County Emergency Management has not evacuated any residents and no structural damage to personal property has been reported at this time.

Emergency Management reminds citizens that water moves swiftly in ditches, creeks and rivers, and warns to not attempt to go into the water at this time. The ACNEM also advises that people stay out of standing water, and do not attempt to drive through when water is crossing a roadway.

