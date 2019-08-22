Adams Elementary evacuated, no threat to students

Students at Adams Elementary got some unexpected extra time outside which ended up being a positive learning experience.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue said an air conditioning unit malfunctioned, setting off smoke and causing the fire alarms to go off. Students spent about an hour outside as crews tried to figure out what was going on.

Adams was evacuated early Thursday afternoon.

LFR says no one was ever in any danger, but situations like this are beneficial.

"We always encourage them doing drills, but when this is a spontaneous kind of drill this is even better because the people who conduct the drills you can see coming, but this is good practice too," said Jason Urkoski LFR Acting Captain.

Urkoski said this specific unit has been causing problems lately.

