Additional confirmed COVID-19 tests announced, bringing statewide total to 434

Health officials continue to announce additional confirmed positive COVID-19 tests statewide, bringing Nebraska’s total to 434 as of Tuesday morning.

Douglas County has the highest total at 159, while Hall County has the second most confirmed cases at 62. Hall County has also reported two deaths, the second being announced Tuesday morning.

The State of Nebraska is reporting a total of 11 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Deaths have been reported in Madison, Lincoln, Hall, Gage, Douglas, Buffalo, and Custer counties.

Counties seeing additional positive tests on Tuesday include:

Lancaster County, bringing its total to 32.

Merrick County, bringing its total to 2.

Hamilton County, bringing its total to 6.

Colfax County, bringing its total to 3.

