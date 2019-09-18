Contraband seized in "day-long" search at state penitentiary

Contraband was seized from the Nebraska State Penitentiary following a day-long search of the prison, according to the Department of Correctional Services.

According to NDCS, Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln Police Department assisted in the search.

NDCS called the search a "first-of-its-kind" operation and said it turned up drugs and some homemade weapons.

“I said we would be taking a no-holds-barred approach, and I was serious.” NDCS Director Scott Frakes said.

Several teams, consisting of investigators, SWAT members, K-9 units and other law enforcement specialists entered the facility promptly at 6 a.m.

In addition to the LPD and State Patrol, staff members at the penitentiary and members of NDCS’s Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) took part in the searches. Outside of the normal staff contingent, more than 100 people were involved.

Inmates and staff members were notified that the penitentiary was going on lockdown, around 4:30 a.m. The facility is expected to return to normal operations by the end of the day.