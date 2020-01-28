Adoptable dog rides along with LPD

Lincoln police officers say on most calls they’re interacting with people on their worst days.

Now a partnership with furry friends hopes to bring more normal interactions with officers and helping to find forever homes for their quarterly sidekicks.

The Cops and Canines program launched Tuesday. It brings LPD officers and Capital Humane Society dogs together for a day of fun around town in a police cruiser all in the hopes of finding the animal a new home.

Bruce is a two-year-old boxer mix and the first dog to get to hit the town, lovingly dubbed a repeat offender at the Capital Human Society.

“Bruce has been here multiple times for various reasons,” said Shelby Backhus the Director of Operations with the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center. “Couple of times he was brought in as a stray and the owner did not want to come back and claim him. Couple of times was because he didn’t get along with animals or kids in the home. Couple times because the owners couldn’t afford him.”

Bruce spent the day with Officer William Lutgen, who has two dogs of his own at home; together they picked out toys, visited their neighbors at the fire station and even enjoyed a puppuccino at Starbucks.

“Bruce is super, super loving and playful he loves people,” said Lutgen. “He needs somebody who will exercise and play with him and take him outside to run.

LPD hopes to do the excursions at least once every three months.

“Bring them out for ride-a-longs and we’ll do different parts of town,” said Lutgen. “Today we did southeast and eventually we’ll do all the other parts of town.

Officer Lutgen says today was as much a treat for him as it was for Bruce.

“There’s not a lot of good that necessarily happens in police work on a daily basis so for me to get to do this today it’s kind of a therapy session,” said Lutgen. “To get off the street and to drive around in a police car with a canine.”

The Capital Human Society does want people to know Bruce comes with a few specifications.

Like no children under the age of 12 and that he does best in a home with no other dogs.

Bruce is up for adoption at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center in Lincoln.

