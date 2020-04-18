Adventure Golf Center hosts drive-in movie night

One local business had to close its doors due to social distancing, but they were able to open and give families a fun night out on Saturday night.

Adventure Golf Center on S 56th St. hosted a drive-in movie night, and it was a beautiful night.

The owners say they sold out with around 65 cars. They opened up their parking lot and are complying with social distancing rules.

The mini-golf center isn't able to run their normal operations, but they say this is a great opportunity to give people a safe break from being inside. The movie choice was The Greatest Showman.

"Staying at home, for a lot of people it just doesn't feel like home,” said Erik Gustafson Owner of Adventure Golf Center. “We wanted to create a space for people to get outside their home, and just to experience some simple fun and joy. That's what we're here for.”

This is the first drive-in of the season for Adventure Golf.

There aren't any definite plans for another, but you can follow them on Facebook at Adventure Golf Center for future updates.

