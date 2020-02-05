African-American Read-In honors Black History Month, contributions to literature

Today Lincoln Public Schools celebrated Black History Month with their African-American Read-In.

A reader shows her chosen book to the crowd at LPS African-American Read-In event Wednesday morning.

Students and adults all gathered at the LPS district office to celebrate African-American contributions to literature. Leaders from throughout the community got to read a meaningful passage by an African-American writer. Students from Belmont's TRACK scholar program also got to perform for the crowd. Lincoln City Councilmember Sandra Washington was there and got to read. She said Black History shouldn't be contained to just February.

"When it's segmented out to one month, 28 days, it makes it seem like black history is separate from American history. Black history is American history," said Washington. "History is stories that are interwoven."

10/11's own Kamri Sylve was there and read a poem. The next African-American Read-In is February 20th at Loren C. Eisely Branch Library at noon.