After a month, a section of Kearney Hike/Bike Trail reopened

The city of Kearney announced Monday that the section of the city's hike/bike trail between Yanney Park and the Archway Monument was reopened.

That stretch of the trail had been closed for a month because it ran through the south end of the city which was badly damaged by flooding July 9th.

The trail east of the Archway to the I-80 undercrossing will remain closed until repairs can be made that were caused by the flood.

You can contact the Park and Recreation Department, at 308-237-4644, for more information.