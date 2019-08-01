After being closed for 100-plus days, Highway 2 opens east of Nebraska City

The Iowa Department of Transportation has restored limited mobility to Iowa 2 west of the Interstate 29 interchange in southwest Iowa today. The roadway has been closed due to flood damage since late May.

The contractor has completed temporary pavement in the damaged areas of the westbound lanes of Iowa 2 from I-29 to the Missouri River. Both directions of travel will use the westbound lanes in a head-to-head configuration.

This travel pattern is expected to continue until work begins on a long-term solution to modify Iowa 2 to help mitigate future flooding impacts. A contract is being prepared to re-align the levee and build an overflow bridge. That work is anticipated to be completed next Spring.

Travelers should check 511ia.org, the Iowa 511 mobile apps or call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide) for up-to-date closure information on state-owned roadways across Iowa. Closures due to flooding can be viewed by turning on the incident layer on the online map and mobile app.

For the latest in flooding information and recovery resources, as well as an image gallery showing the flood damage and recovery efforts go to https://floods2019.iowa.gov/.