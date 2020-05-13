After canceled fundraisers, LPD and LSO ask community to support efforts to build a memorial

For more than a year, the Lincoln Police Union and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office have been working to raise $125,000 to build a memorial for police officers and sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty.

They're more than halfway to that goal, with $80,000 raised, but the Kuck Motosports Fundraiser that was supposed to occur in March was cancelled. A 5K in support of the project, also cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns.

It's why they're now asking for help from the community.

"Add to the donations if you can, help us create a memorial," investigator James Baird with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

The memorial would honor six Lincoln Police officers killed in the line of duty and three Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies killed in the line of duty.

It would be outside the Hall of Justice along 10th street, and the first public memorial in Lincoln.

"A tremendous number of people who walk by those doors and it just helps folks to remember that we're out there to do a job to keep them safe and it's dangerous business," Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

To read about the officers and deputies who have lost their lives, read more about the memorial and make a contribution, go to honorthefallenlincoln.com.