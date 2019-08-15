After outpouring of support, Lincoln kid gets new bike

Wednesday night, 10/11 NOW aired a story about Holden Schroder. His bike was stolen in broad daylight from a friend's house on Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera and sparked a bit of outrage from our viewers.

In the moments and hours after the story aired, countless viewers and a few businesses reached out wanting to help. One of the first people to call was Robert Cochrin of Ogallala. He was passing through Lincoln on Thursday and wanted to get in touch with the family.

He ended up dropping off money at the Walmart on 84th and Fremont, and a few hours later, Holden and his mom picked out a new bike.

"I'm just very stoked and happy that people still care," Holden told 10/11. "The fact that I got a bike already - I'm very grateful for what he did for me. And, I'm also grateful for everybody else who offered. It just means a lot."

Holden's new set of wheels is a black, blue an orange Mongoose bicycle. Including a new lock, all paid for by Cochrin, the total was about $125.

Holden's mom, Ashley, said the support even brought her to tears.

As for the man accused of stealing the bike, he still hasn't been caught. If you recognize him, you can call Lincoln Crimestoppers at (402) 475-3600.