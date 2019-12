The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture will be in Nebraska on Thursday.

Lincoln Premium Poultry, Costco Wholesale's poultry supplier, will host Sonny Perdue, along with Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Director of Agriculture Steve Wellman at their new poultry processing facility in Fremont.

The group will receive a short briefing, followed by a tour, and will answer questions and provide comment to the media.

That's happening at 10:30 a.m.