Aging Partners asks public to check on elderly neighbors during summer

Summer is a time where seniors are most at risk for heat related illness and Aging Partners in Lincoln is asking the public to keep an eye out for their elderly neighbors.

“During extreme weather, we’re always keeping an eye on them,” said Mitch Sump with Aging Partners .

Sump recommends checking in on seniors who live in your neighborhood during the summer, especially on days with high temperatures.

“The majority of them are not going to ask for help in my experience because they feel embarrassed about asking for assistance,” said Sump.

Aging Partners offers a variety of events at their senior center in a cool environment to help seniors get through the summer months. They also provide transportation to their centers.

Dehydration can affect medication so they work to educate their members on the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day. They also recommend completing chores before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. when temperatures are generally lower.

When checking up on seniors in your neighborhood, you should keep an eye out for signs of dizziness, nauseous, headache, and increased heart rate.

