Aging Partners holds fan drive to help seniors stay cool this summer

Aging Partners invites the public to donate electric fans to be distributed to older adults in Lincoln and the surrounding area. New fans (in the box) will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12 at the Aging Partners office, 1005 “O” St. (located in the Downtown Senior Center). Aging Partners will also accept financial contributions to purchase fans.

A limited supply of fans is now available at the Aging Partners office.

“The risk for heat-related illness is especially high for the elderly,” said Mitch Sump, Aging Partners Program Coordinator. “We encourage Lincoln-area residents to show the neighbor-helping-neighbor compassion they’re known for by donating fans that we can give to those in need.”

Aging Partners plans, coordinates, and advocates for older people in an eight-county area. Its mission is to enhance daily living, expand personal choices and educate the community to ensure the independence and full life of the people they serve. More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7070.