Aging partners fall prevention classes begin July 12

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to participate in workshops July 12 through August 23 designed to help older adults prevent falls. The program, “Stepping On -- Building Confidence and Reducing Falls,” is offered from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3130 “O” Street, in the lower level training center.

There is a suggested contribution of $4 per class to help cover program costs. Participants can attend as many classes as they want and are encouraged to attend as many as possible.

The popular "Stepping On" program was developed by Dr. Lindy Clemson of Sydney, Australia to help older adults learn to prevent falls. Peggy Apthorpe with Aging Partners Health and Fitness said workshops will help participants identify why they fall and learn to prevent falls with strength and balance exercises, home safety suggestions and a medication review. She said participants will leave with more strength, better balance and a feeling of confidence and independence. Research has shown that people who complete the workshop reduce their rate of falling by over 30 percent.

Registration is required by calling Aging Partners at 402-441-7575. Classes may be cancelled due to low participation. More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.