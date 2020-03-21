Nebraska lacks testing for many ill individuals

Governor Pete Ricketts believes the number of cases is higher than the 39 confirmed tests.

Aimee Novotny of Fremont has been at home for 8 days. Doctors think she has COVID-19, but they won't test her.

Many people are feeling symptomatic, but state officials said they just doesn't have the capability to test everyone. Aimee Novotny is a woman who has been sick for over a week, but can't get tested.

"Every time I coughed it just felt like hot fluid was going through my lungs," "I was congested, my whole body hurt, did have a fever. I just felt terrible."

Novotny hasn't left her house in eight days. She's been tested for the flu, but that test came back negative.

"You do have all the symptoms for the virus, but we don't have the capability to test you here at this hospital at this time, so that was pretty crazy to me because I haven't been around anybody," Novotny said. "...it was just mind blowing."

Novotny is a mother of two. She wears a mask around the house and keeps calling the UNMC Hotline to get tested.

"I've talked to this hotline like four times now, and is there anyway I can just talk to one of my doctor's nurses," Novotny said. "I don't care if you people have to do this in the parking lot.. I just want to know if I have this, and it's not even just for me, but it's for the people I've been around that I'm concerned about their health and well being."

As frustrating as the experience is for the 24-year-old, she knows there are other people who also need the tests. She wants people to be careful of who they come in contact with.

"If you know somebody who might be more susceptible to this kind of thing just stay away from them, and I think it's OK to say 'I don't know if I have this but I do have some of the symptoms and I just want you to know so you can keep an extra close eye on your health," Novotny said.

Right now, the state can test up to 200 people per day. The governor hopes to increase that to 400 to 500 people in the coming weeks.