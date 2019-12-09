Air Park's only grocery store is set to close its doors

IGA Marketplace, located on NW 48th Street, announced it will be closing after the property owner put the building up for sale before its lease was renewed.

The Do-It Hardware and Subway attached to the Marketplace will also close.

Peter Clarke, who owns the business, said in a statement, "I want to thank all of our friends, neighbors, our valued customers, for their patronage and support these last 12 wonderful years. And of course a huge thank you to the many loyal, dedicated employees throughout every part of the establishment. Our employees have always worked hard and been committed to creating a store environment that was a place of community for anyone who walked in the doors. We currently have approximately 30 employees, full-time and part-time, and every effort is being made to help those employees find other jobs. "

The biggest concern for people in the Air Park neighborhood is it being the only grocery store within 4 miles.

Air Park neighbor Bill Dodd said, "It's a little disheartening knowing we have to travel a little further now."

The closest grocery store to the Air Park neighborhood is Schmick's Market located on West O Street.

According to the USDA's website, the Air Park neighborhood is considered a food desert even with IGA open.

"Having the ability to just go down the street and be away from the house for 5 to 10 minutes to pick something up now that turns into a half hour drive just to pick up a couple of things," Air Park neighbor Chris Goforth said.

Clarke said the stores are likely to close at the end of January. The store will have a close-out sale from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18.