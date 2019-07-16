Alcohol, speed factors in crash that killed four Gretna teens

The driver of the vehicle in the fatal Gretna crash that left four teen girls dead was legally drunk and driving at speeds exceeding 90 mph, authorities said Tuesday.

The 16-year-old driver, Abigail Barth, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.09, according to a release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. All but one of the other occupants also had BAC levels: Roan Brandon had a 0.05 BAC, Alexandria Minardi had a 0.02 BAC, and Kloe Odermatt had a 0.1 BAC.

The 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Platteview Road when it left the roadway near 180th Street, came to rest in a creek, and caught on fire, the release states.

"The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation to determine the origin of the alcohol that was provided to occupants of the vehicle prior to the accident," the release states. "The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office regarding any potential charges."

Anyone with information regarding this accident can provide it anonymously through Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP.

