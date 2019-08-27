Alcohol, tobacco inspections held in northeast Nebraska

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol and tobacco inspections at businesses through the Troop B area of Northeast Nebraska on Saturday, August 24.

Alcohol inspections were held in Stanton, Cuming, and Burt counties. In total, 36 businesses were inspected. Four of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 11 percent.

The businesses that failed the alcohol inspections were:

Tavern 310 – Bancroft

KB’s Mini Mart – Lyons

Winner’s Grill – Tekamah

Rush’s Liquor Store – West Point

Investigators also conducted tobacco inspections at 20 businesses located throughout northeast Nebraska. Two of the businesses sold tobacco to an underage person for a non-compliance rate of 10 percent.

The businesses that failed the tobacco inspections were:

Hy-Vee – Columbus

Gragert’s Grocery – Creighton

These inspections were made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Synar program and Health Community Initiatives.