All 27 Nebraska bridges damaged by 2019 flooding now open

All the bridges damaged during last spring’s massive flooding in Nebraska have now been reopened.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the Nebraska 13 bridge near Hadar in northeast Nebraska reopened Friday. The bridge about four miles north of Norfolk was the final one of 27 bridges damaged during last spring’s flooding to reopen.

The flooding last March caused the closure of 3,300 miles of highway in Nebraska. All of the highways affected by the flooding have been reopened.

The Transportation Department says it spent $2.8 million to replace the Hadar bridge.