All Delta flights likely to be suspended from Lincoln Airport

In all likelihood, Delta flights will no longer be arriving or departing from the Lincoln Airport, at least until the end of September.

According to David Haring, Executive Director of the Lincoln Airport Authority, Delta received permission to suspend the service, but it is unclear when the suspension of the flights will begin.

“According to the order from the DOT (Department of Transportation), Delta has the right to suspend service through September 30th. We do not have a definite start date on when that service suspension will commence,” Haring said.

Delta flights to and from Atlanta had already stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the airline’s flights to Minneapolis will likely follow suit.

The Lincoln Airport has been hit hard by the pandemic, as Haring told 1011 NOW in mid-April the facility was seeing 3-8 passengers a day.