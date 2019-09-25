All I-80 lanes expected to open soon after crashes force closures

Two crashes forced the closure of two stretches of Interstate 80 during the afternoon hours Wednesday.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. MT, troopers responded to a crash involving a pickup and two semi-tractor/truck trailers near the intersection of Interstate 80 and Interstate 76. One of the semis involved was transporting a potentially flammable substance, which spilled from a containing inside the trailer.

Troopers with the Nebraska Hazardous Incident Team responded to the scene and both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic was diverted to alternate routes. The scene was rendered safe and eastbound lanes were opened after approximately 90 minutes. Westbound lanes were closed for approximately four hours. In addition to NSP, Big Springs Fire, Nebraska State Fire Marshalls, the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. CT, a crash involving to semi-tractor/truck trailers forced the closure of I-80 between mile markers 420 and 409 for westbound traffic. Both semis caught fire, the smoke from which created visibility problems and forced the closure of eastbound lanes for a short time as well.

Several law enforcement agencies and fire and rescue crews responded to assist at the scene. One of the semi drivers was transported to Bryan Medical Center – West Campus in Lincoln with non-life-threatening conditions. The driver of the semi that rear-ended the other semi was cited for following too close.

As of 9:30 p.m. CT, westbound lanes of I-80 remain closed, but are expected to open shortly.