All NDCS staff to wear masks on the job

Thursday, Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) announced that staff members will be required to wear face masks while at work. The mandate will apply to staff members who work in the agency’s 10 prison facilities, Cornhusker State Industries (CSI) and in all office buildings and warehouses.

“We continue to take steps as circumstances warrant that will best protect our teammates, our inmates and the public,” said Dir. Frakes.

In addition to staff members, anyone who has business within an NDCS building will be asked to don a mask prior to entry. The list will include contractors, vendors, members of the Board of Parole, attorneys, and others. The masks are designed and manufactured by CSI. They can be hand washed and reused each day. Distribution of the masks will be prioritized, starting at the prison facilities. By early next week, all staff members in every building will have one.

In addition to wearing masks, anyone entering an NDCS building will undergo an expanded screening process that includes answering questions pertaining to potential exposure to COVID-19. Screening of outside visitors has been happening for some time. Staff screening started last week.

“The landscape is changing daily in terms of new information that we receive about this illness and how best to prevent it,” admitted Dir. Frakes. “NDCS will do what is necessary to stay one step ahead of the curve.”

“Handwashing, excellent sanitation, social distancing and limiting community contact remain just as important as the use of a mask,” said Dir. Frakes. “We don’t want teammates to think that a mask is the ultimate form of protection. We must continue to fire on all cylinders if we are to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”