All Pier 1 stores in Nebraska to close

All Pier 1 Imports stores in Nebraska will be closing, including the Lincoln store at SouthPointe Pavilions.

The home furnishings retailer is downsizing significantly and may be getting ready to file for bankruptcy.

The company announced earlier this month its plans to close up to 450 locations along with certain distribution centers in an effort to reduce expenses. The company has 936 locations. We now know that all Nebraska locations are a part of this closure.

It's unclear exactly when the stores are set to close.

“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision," Pier 1 CEO Robert Riesbeck said.

The company’s first store opened in 1962.