All jury trials, grand jury proceedings in Nebraska continued as pandemic continues

All civil and criminal jury trials and grand jury proceedings have been continued to at least May 1, the Chief U.S. District Judge for the District of Nebraska announced Friday.

Below is the full release on the matter:

"Today, John M. Gerrard, Chief U.S. District Judge for the District of Nebraska, entered an order extending the continuances of all civil and criminal jury trials, and all grand jury proceedings, until further order of the Court, and in any event, no sooner than May 1, 2020. Other court hearings and court-ordered conferences are being conducted through videoconferencing to the greatest extent possible.

In announcing the order, Chief Judge Gerrard stated, “While a vast majority of the Court’s employees have appropriately been assigned to work remotely, the district’s courthouses and the bankruptcy court remain open, electronic filings are being processed, and the intake desks remain available for nonelectronic filings. Staff in all judges’ chambers and the clerk’s offices, as well as staff in the bankruptcy court, remain available by

telephone and email, and regular mail is being received. The public and the practicing bar are allowed and encouraged to continue using court services during the next several weeks, while following all applicable public health guidelines and screening procedures. The district’s judges and staff are continuing to make decisions, file orders, and churn out work as they do their part in obeying all public health guidelines in order to significantly reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 and other diseases.”