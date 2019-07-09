All lanes of Rosa Parks Way now open

All lanes of the Rosa Parks Way bridge are now open. Portions of the bridge had been closed since April for pavement repairs at the bridge/street connections and drainage improvements.

The repairs were required due to soil erosion and to create a safer, smoother and longer-lasting surface. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience throughout the project.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Rosa Parks) or contact Gaylon Masek, LTU, at 402-416-7486 or gmasek@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.