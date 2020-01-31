All lanes on Pine Lake Road now open

All lanes of Pine Lake Road from South 61st Street to Highway 2 are now open. South 70th Street from Highway 2 to Pine Lake Road will have temporary northbound and southbound lane closures for curb replacement at the temporary crossover. Temporary closures may be needed on Pine Lake Road this spring for final grading and seeding.

Pine Lake Road improvements include conversion to four lanes from South 61st Street to Highway 2, roundabouts at the South 70th Street and Blanchard Road intersections, pedestrian and bike trail under crossings, ADA-accessible sidewalks, and LED streetlights. This two-year project was funded through the City’s Capital Improvement Program.

For more information about the project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Pine Lake) or contact Randy Saathoff, LTU, at 402-440-6067 or rsaathoff@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.