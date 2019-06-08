Allie Swanson Miss Heartland crowned Miss Nebraska 2019

Your 2019 Miss Nebraska is Miss Heartland, Allie Swanson. Swanson is a Omaha native.

Weather tried to be center stage before the start of the Miss Nebraska Competition Saturday night, delaying the start by 20 minutes.

It was the final night of competition for 13 young women to take the stage and compete for the crown.

Miss Balloon Fest, Miss Heartland, Miss Nebraska State Fair, Miss Swedish Days, Miss Harvest Moon Festival, Miss Alliance, Miss Kool Aid Days and Miss Douglas County were announced as the top 8 contestants.

The first runner-up was Allison Baird, Miss Nebraska State Fair.

