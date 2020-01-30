Amateur boxing national tournament coming to North Platte

Hundreds of boxers will descend on central Nebraska, July 31st – August 2nd, 2020 for the Buffalo Bill Brawl National Open Boxing Tournament, sanctioned by USA Boxing. This 3-day Boxing Tournament to be held at the D&N Event Center in North Platte is open to ALL boxers, novice or elite, of ALL ages and weight divisions (8 – 40+) and is designed to provide all amateur boxers with a platform where they can show off their talents. These events will bring amateur boxers from all around the country, including Missouri, Texas, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and more.

Samantha Geisler, Sports and Events Marketing Specialist with the North Platte Area Sports Commission has been working with USA Boxing and the Nebraska subsidiary the Nebraska Local Boxing Committee (LBC) on this event for almost a year “We finally got our sanction and now we can finally start to promote the event,” says Geisler. “The Buffalo Bill Brawl National Open Boxing Tournament is the first and largest boxing tournament of its kind in Nebraska, and it is going to be held in our own front yard. We are excited to be hosting this event.” Registration for this tournament opened on January 30th and the cost is $25 to compete.

“The Buffalo Bill Brawl National Open Boxing Tournament is exactly the kind of event that North Platte is perfectly suited for,” said North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke. “The Nebraska Local Boxing Committee wants a central location where competitors from Omaha, Lincoln and Kansas City can face boxers from Denver, Cheyenne and Rapid City. North Platte is that location, and can be that location for many other sports.”

Representing the Nebraska LBC as the Tournament Director is Nate Walenta, owner of T.J. Sokol Boxing in Crete, NE. Nate is a former amateur and professional boxer who has been involved in boxing to some capacity for about 25 years. "The 2020 Olympics will be happening during this tournament. The Buffalo Bill Brawl National Open Boxing Tournament will provide the first step for the United States 2024 Olympic boxing team. Athletes gain experience through tournaments like this and the LBC is able to raise funds for stipends for our athletes to travel to other national tournaments." Says Walenta.

Weigh-ins and competition draw will be Friday July 31 at the Best Western Plus, where brackets and bouts will be determined. The tournament will take place in two sessions on Saturday and one on Sunday morning August 1 and 2 at the D&N Event Center, with the Championship rounds on Sunday afternoon. Champions will receive a custom leather belt and the title of Buffalo Bill Brawl Champion, while the runner-up will receive a trophy.

North Platte’s representing gym will be Top Tier with coach JJ Connelly, the only local gym that is USA Boxing certified. More information on this event can be found at PLAYNORTHPLATTE.COM/BBBRAWL.

The North Platte Area Sports Commission estimates that this 3-day event will bring an economic impact of over $350,000 to the community through lodging, retail, food, and beverage. The sports commission developed this estimate by using the Event Impact Calculator developed by Destinations International provided by membership in the national organization Sports ETA: Sports Events and Tourism Association.

Registration and Tickets for the Buffalo Bill Brawl National Open Boxing Tournament is open online at PLAYNORTHPLATTE.COM/BBBRAWL or call Local Event Coordinator: Samantha Geisler at (308)221-6865 or sgeisler@playnorthplatte.com or Tournament Director: Nate Walenta at (402)890-4836 or nemesisboxing@hotmail.com. These events are sponsored in part by the North Platte Area Sports Commission, a division of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.