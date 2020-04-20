Amber Alert issued for two boys abducted from Tekamah

An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys who were abducted from Tekamah in eastern Nebraska.

The Tekamah Police Department is looking for Marco De La Garza, 7, and Isaac De La Garza, 4, who were last seen in Tekamah.

The children may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leicheiter. Leicheiter is a 30-year-old white man, 5'7, 165, green eyes, and brown hair.

According to NSP, they may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition Ne 31F325 that was last seen heading in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marco and Isaac De La Garza, please call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.