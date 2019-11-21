American Cancer Society helps Nebraskans on the road to a smoke-free life

Thursday, November 21 is the American Cancer Society's Great American Smokeout. The American Cancer Society says you don’t have to stop smoking in one day -- simply start with day one.

More than 34 million Americans still smoke cigarettes, and smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world. According to the American Cancer Society, Smoking causes an estimated 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1 in 5 deaths.

You can find more resources on the Great American Smokeout here.

The Great American Smokeout falls during Cessation Awareness Week. The week-long event is a collaboration between The American Cancer Society, The Nebraska Cancer Coalition (NC2), The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline and more than 30 other organizations across the state.

Cessation Awareness Week is an entire week focused on increasing Nebraskans’ awareness about the many resources available to help tobacco users successfully quit tobacco for good.

“It’s never too late to quit using tobacco,” said Rudy P. Lackner, MD, Board Certified Thoracic and Cardiac Surgeon with Nebraska Medicine and NC2 Advisory Board Member . “You don’t need to quit in one day, you need to pick one day to start the process. Within minutes of smoking your last cigarette, your body begins to recover.”

“By using any of cessation tools available, tobacco-users receive a team of support,” Nick Faustman, Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network said, “Necessary tools are available by contacting healthcare providers and calling available quit lines, including the American Cancer Society.

You can find cessation tools here.

A free two-week supply of over-the-counter nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) is available while supplies last through the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline: 1-800-Quit-Now (784-8669) or 1-855-Dejelo-Ya (335-3569). To qualify, the caller must be a Nebraska resident over the age of 18 who is ready to quit tobacco, register with the quit line and complete one coaching session.