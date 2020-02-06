American Cancer Society pushes for preventive laws

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is asking senators to make the fight against cancer a top priority in this legislative season. This year, two of the big focuses, tanning and e-cigarettes, are both commonly used by teenagers and young adults.

Nearly 50 members gathered at the State Capitol to ask their representatives to consider supporting a bill that would help prevent cancer on Thursday. Their main focuses of the day were raising the age of tanning bed use to 18 to prevent skin cancer and furthering restrictions on e-cigarettes by added e-cigarettes to Nebraska's statewide clean indoor air laws.

"They are two priority issues of the American Cancer Society in terms of reducing cancer rates," said Matt Prokop, Nebraska Grassroots manager. "Also, they're next generational issues. If we can prevent our youth, help them develop healthier habits early, than we can reduce cancer at an earlier age and save more lives."

The ACS said everybody in their group has been affected by cancer in some way, whether they are a survivor, caretaker or advocate.

The tanning devices bill (LB 140) was introduced by Senator Rick Kolowski, but didn't have the votes to hit the floor.

LB840, the addition of e-cigaretttes to the clean air law introduced by Senator Dan Quick, will be up for hearing on Feb. 12.