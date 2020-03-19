American Red Cross asks for donors amid severe blood shortage due to COVID-19

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage after thousands of blood drive cancellations around the country, resulting in more than 150,000 fewer donations.

In Nebraska, the Red Cross says 41 drives, or an estimated 1,333 donations, have been canceled due to COVID-19. Nationwide, the organization says the number of lost donations is more than 4,500.

As a result, the Red Cross is asking healthy people who aren't sick to donate blood, as the Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to increase due to the coronavirus.

The organization says it will also take precautionary measures for donors including taking their temperature before entering the drive, providing hand sanitizer, increasing cleaning frequency and spacing beds when possible.