American exposed to virus on cruise ship leaves quarantine

Another one of the Americans who were exposed to a new virus on a Japanese cruise ship and were being monitored at an Omaha hospital has been released from quarantine.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center said Tuesday that another patient had been cleared to leave quarantine by testing negative for COVID-19 three times. Earlier this week, four other people left quarantine at the Omaha hospital.

Ten more people who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this month and have tested positive for COVID-19 remain at the Omaha hospital. One of those 10 developed more severe symptoms and was being treated in the hospital’s Nebraska Biocontainment Unit Tuesday. The other nine remain in the hospital’s National Quarantine Unit.

The release dates for everyone who remains at the hospital will depend on their test results. All 10 must test negative for COVID-19 three times, twenty-four hours apart, before they can be released.