Ameritas headquarters closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Ameritas in Lincoln closed its headquarters on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Below is the full release from the company:

"Ameritas today its headquarters in Lincoln and directed associates not already working remotely to stop reporting to the 5900 O Street office until further notice after learning an associate was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The headquarters will undergo deep cleaning and will remain closed for now. Ameritas will notify co-workers who may have had close contact with the individual, and they will be asked to self-monitor and follow recommendations provided by health authorities. No other Lincoln associates have displayed symptoms of COVID-19 at this time.

Ameritas employs more than 2,400 associates nationwide, of which 822 work in the headquarters. Most Ameritas associates across the country started working remotely on March 16. Fewer than 250 associates have been working in the headquarters since that date. The associate who was diagnosed was in the headquarters from March 11 to March 18, when the individual began displaying symptoms and went home. Ameritas was informed of the diagnosis today.

“Health and safety are our top priorities, and we took this action out of an abundance of caution,” said Bill Lester, Ameritas president and chief executive officer. “Ameritas already took steps to operate remotely during the COVID-19 outbreak and will continue to adjust as needed to minimize disruption to our businesses. Ameritas is a strong, financially stable organization. Our focus will continue to be on caring for our associates, serving our customers and supporting our communities during this very difficult time.”

Ameritas already suspended travel, canceled or postponed gatherings, closed the annual members meeting to in-person attendance, and increased the cleaning of facilities.

Last week Ameritas introduced an emergency leave program to help associates facing financial disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ameritas also joined the Lincoln Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund to help provide resources to nonprofit organizations and continues seeking other ways to help."