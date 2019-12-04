Amigos at 14th and Q closing after 37 years

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Amigos in downtown Lincoln is set to close after 37 years.

The location at 14th & Q has been a staple of the area for years.

The property will be available for sale and development.

According to a press release, "company leaders plan to focus on continued growth, as well as implementing catering and third-party delivery."

 