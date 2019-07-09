Amtrak Trains stuck in Lincoln and McCook with flooding in central Nebraska

Amtrak is reporting two trains are currently stuck in Nebraska because of flooding.

California Zephyr Train 5, that departed Chicago on Monday, is holding in Lincoln.

California Zephyr Train 6, that departed Emeryville on Sunday, is holding in McCook.

Amtrak said this is because of flooding conditions between Holdrege and McCook.

Amtrak tweeted the updates shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Holdrege received more than 4 inches of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Amtrak estimates the track will not reopen until 12:00 p.m. Tuesday.