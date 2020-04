Instead of meeting in-person, former Nebraska football players Prince Amukamara and Roy Helu Jr. led the FCA Husker Tour Live online. Typically, the Nebraska Fellowship of Christian Athletes would gather but with COVID-19 concerns, the meeting was held on Zoom and YouTube this year.

Amukamara and Helu Jr. were joined by current Husker, Lane McCallum, to speak about their faith to those watching.