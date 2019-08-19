An Illinois man kills himself after a pursuit by a NSP Trooper

An Illinois man died following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Brule Sunday evening. Officials say he killed himself after a pursuit by a State Patrol Trooper. There will be a Grand Jury Investigation.

Sunday afternoon the Nebraska State Patrol received information about a potentially armed and dangerous person traveling on I-80 near Ogallala. The vehicle traveled into Colorado.

About an hour later, Manuel Rangel, 21, returned to Nebraska, driving east on the Interstate. A sheriff’s deputy spotted Rangel's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz. Moments later, a trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Working with OnStar, the vehicle was remotely slowed, bringing it to a stop near Brule, just before 6 p m. Officials say as they approached, they heard a single gunshot.

Rangel was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Troopers provided immediate medical care on scene. Rangel was flown by life-flight to Region West Medical Center in Scottsbluff where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Keith County Attorney will be reviewing the matter for a grand jury investigation.

