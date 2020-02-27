An extra day in February - what’s the deal with that?

It comes around every four years, and every four years we have to wonder...why would we ever want an extra day in February!? Well, it’s a pretty complicated scenario that we’ll try and explain in a little more detail through this post, but the simplest answer is that the earth’s yearly trip around our star isn’t as clean and tidy as we want it to be! Without a leap day, we’d eventually be celebrating Christmas in 90° weather!

Today we use the Gregorian calendar, which was introduced in 1582 and is the most widely used calendar across the globe. Before it was introduced, the Julian calendar was what was used to mark the days and months of the year. It was Julius Caesar himself who commissioned the calendar’s creation, but it produced too many leap years and eventually the calendar became out of sync with set astronomical events like equinoxes and solstices.

It was actually the Catholic Church and Pope Gregory XIII in the late 1500s who commissioned the new calendar because the date of Easter was slipping away from its traditional place. The Gregorian calendar that we use today was introduced to deal with the fact that earth’s orbit around the sun does not in fact take 365 days, but actually takes approximately 365.25 days. The extra 0.25 of a day is really what causes all the fuss!



So most years, we go throughout the year with 365 days and cut out the extra 0.25 of a day that the elliptical orbit actually takes. The 0.25 of a day we take off the top though continues to add up and in fact if we DID NOT have a leap day, in 100 years our calendar would be off by 24 days! If we think about the real world impacts of that it would mean our first day of spring would be arriving in late February instead of falling on March 20th!



To solve this, every four years we add one day to our calendar in February, totaling 366 days instead of 365. Ideally this solves our problem, but we’re not quite there just yet.



If we dive even deeper and take out some rounding, the earth’s trip around our star actually takes approximately 365.2422 days, not 365.25. Doing some quick math, this adds up to 0.0078 days or approximately 11.2 minutes of too much time each year. If we didn’t solve this error, in 100 years our calendar would be 18 hours off. So first we were 24 days off in 100 years, now we’re down to 18 hours, so we’re getting closer!



Now we get into the weeds a little bit as we have to play Leap Year Hopscotch! Every now and then, we actually SKIP a leap year! The only times we’ll actually do this is if it falls on the start of a century UNLESS that year is divisible by 400. So we skipped a leap year in 1700, 1800, and 1900, but we did not skip a leap year in 2000 since it was the start of a century and divisible by 400. The next time we’ll skip a leap year is the year 2100, 2200, and 2300 and the next time we’ll skip skipping a leap year is the year 2400. By skipping leap years every now and then, our new yearly average is 365.2425 days.



If we factor in the skip, the new math adds up to the fact that we approximately take in an extra 25.9 seconds each year and at that rate, it would take over 3,000 years for our calendar to be off just one day.



So why February? Why couldn’t we add an extra day to June, July, or August? Well, this dates back to the fact that February used to be the last month of the year and is the shortest month of the twelve, so when Pope Gregory XIII commissioned the new calendar, February 29th was officially created!

Pope Gregory’s change to the calendar was the last change to the western calendar that we’ve seen, BUT there will be another one in the future. As noted above, the Gregorian solar year of 365.2425 is close but still not perfect. Thankfully, we have over 3,000 years before we have to deal with that problem. For now, we can just hope that an extra day in February isn’t a problem and the forecast right now would seem to indicate that most folks should be just fine with an extra February day since forecast highs are expected to reach the 50s and 60s for most of the state.